The Reel: Uradi

The Kenyan film industry’s barometric pressure is rising, but we aren’t there yet. When Uradi was commissioned on Netflix in September 2021, it was met with mixed reactions on social media, especially Twitter, perhaps why it’s among the top watched films in Kenya as of now.

Humble beginnings

Uradi -a Nairobi slang loosely translated as an opportunity- tells a story of the humble beginnings of a young man, Komu, who hails from a village in Nyahururu, Laikipia County.

Komu devotes his time and energy to books, and it pays off when he is summoned to join Multimedia University in Nairobi.

As you can imagine, a man like Komu, who has never set his feet outside his village to explore the world or the country for that matter, is quite susceptible.

Enter a stranger…

In his early days at the university, a stranger convinces Komu to reside outside the campus hostels.

Komu begins to adapt to city life and the campus routine with time. His dedication to books starts to wither. He is already skipping some lectures.

He gets to experience the infamous campus tradition of exiles from roommates and, of course, chasing after malightskin(light-skinned ladies).

For a while, things are every day, but soon take a twist when a girl Komu has been chasing after for months finally accepts his dinner invitation.

The lady has an expensive taste, and for some reason, Komu believed he would manage to keep up with her lifestyle if at least he could impress her on their first date.

Embarrassing situation

Sadly, Komu is forced to ask his date for help. Stunned, the girl calls and the entire bill is immediately cleared by a mysterious saviour.

It turns out the lady student is dating a sponsor who funds her lavish lifestyle. Even then, with no income or job to do, Komu is not ready to give up on the chase.

This event is the fuel for the film plot as we see a determined Komu reach his peak point of financial frustration. He is forced to look for a quick way to make money to keep up with the pressure.

His roommate notices this desperation and then introduces him to this opportunity (Uradi).

Right from the gun’s nozzle, Komu knows the Uradi he has gotten himself into is illegal and could lead him to more significant repercussions, but he does it anyway.

I found the film riveting as I could easily see a piece of myself in Komu’s twists and turns as portrayed by Mwaura Bilal.

I also feel compelled to shout out the director and scriptwriter Kang’ethe Mungai for employing a lot of local dialects, slang and Kiswahili for most of the scenes, something that is uncustomary with lots of Kenyan movies that have been produced before.





Twist in the storyline

I also commend the twist in the storyline, which starts with a village boy out to make a living for himself, only for the filmmaker to address issues of poverty, terrorism, corruption and unemployment in the country.

However, several gaps denied Uradi the 100 per cent mark. For instance, Komu’s roommate suddenly vanishes after coming up with a final Uradi that he assured would make them rich and end their financial miseries.

The other aspect that broke my immersion was when Komu was convinced by the stranger who turned out to be a roommate to reside outside the campus and ended up moving with him into such a lavish apartment.

Or when Komu gets some promotion in the criminal gang hierarchy just when he has made his mind that he wants out.

If you ever watched the classic American Gangster (2007) by now, you probably have an idea of what Uradi is all about.



