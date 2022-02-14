The Reel: Indian film banned in Kenya for ‘promoting same-sex marriage’

The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) has banned the Indian comedy-drama film titled Badhaai Do, for “promoting same-sex marriage”.

In Badhaai Do, a gay man and a lesbian enter into a marriage of convenience to appease their parents instead of coming out.

KFCB is tasked with regulating the creation, broadcasting, possession, distribution and exhibition of film and broadcast content received the 147-minute film seeking approval to hit Kenya’s cinema theatres.

However, the film was banned upon review by both KFCB international and external examiners based on the existing classifiable elements and standard guidelines provided by Kenyan law.

‘Normalised feelings’

“The examiners then noted an obvious and intentional attempt by the producers to promote the same-sex marriage agenda as an acceptable way of life. The gay and lesbian characters in the film explicitly seek to normalise their feelings for each other and ultimately convince their families to embrace and normalise with them. The multiple scenes of lesbians and gay affection depicted in the film are in complete disregard of our cultural values and beliefs,” noted Christopher Wambua, KFCB Chief Executive Officer, in a statement released on February 14.

This is not the first time KFCB is restricting a film of this nature. In February 2020, the board banned another Indian comedy-drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which loosely translates to Extra Careful of Marriage.

The former KFCB CEO who was hounded out of office Ezekiel Mutua, noted:

“The film is worse than the ones we have banned in the past as it has scenes involving children in homosexual practices and openly attempts to legitimise same-sex marriage. Those who want to consume such content can watch it in India. Kenya will not be the dumping ground for all manner of filth that seeks to destroy the institution of family and our cultural identity,” Mutua noted. The film was also banned in the United Arabs Emirates.

Two years before KFCB, it ended up in court after banning the film Rafiki for the same reasons.