The Reel: Indian film banned in Kenya for 'promoting same-sex marriage'

The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) has banned the Indian comedy-drama film titled Badhaai Do, for “promoting same-sex marriage”.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Badhaai Do, a gay man and a lesbian enter into a marriage of convenience to appease their parents instead of coming out.
  • KFCB is tasked with regulating the creation, broadcasting, possession, distribution and exhibition of film and broadcast content received the 147-minute film seeking approval to hit Kenya’s cinema theatres.

