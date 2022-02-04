Facebook slips as investors flee Meta

Facebook growth that had been on a seemingly perpetual upward trend slipped at the end of last year, with the number of people using the social network daily declining.

By  AFP

Facebook-parent Meta saw investors flee on Thursday February 03 rather than buckle-up for what could be a long ride towards the firm's metaverse vision for the internet's future.

