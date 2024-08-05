Teachers’ plight, graft dominate the music festival in Eldoret

Teachers’ welfare, corruption and online bullying featured prominently on day three of the ongoing Kenya National Music Festival at Moi Girls Eldoret.

A lower primary school own composition struck the audience as it reminded them that teachers need to be paid well because of the noble duty they perform.

A total of 130,000 students are participating in the 96th edition of the festival featuring institutions right from lower primary to teachers training colleges and universities.

Brookfield school presented a song that was composed and produced by former Alliance High School Principal Mirichu Wagitu, who has mentored many professionals in Kenya as a teacher. The song talked about teachers being the architects of Kenya’s future . Being the makers of all the professionals, their plight at work should never be something leaders need to keep being reminded.

The question paused was: Without teachers, would there be doctors, judges and lawyers, engineers and journalists? Then why not pay them well?

Other themes that prominently featured were cyber bullying and corruption and the abuse of office. Kibos and Consolata primary schools had items covering these themes.

Pupils of Bongebo Comprehensive Junior Secondary School in Nyanza and their teacher celebrate winning the African Folk Songs category. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In one of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development categories,St Bakhita School won followed by St Ann’s Mumias while Kitengela International School scooped position three.

The verses underscored the important fact that every child is talented differently and it is important for teachers and parents to identify these talents in good time and nurture them.

Gael Maya of Kitengela International School Athi River received a standing ovation after presenting the open class category. Her well-choreographed verse created menstrual awareness. It was directed by Michael Ouma .

The Ministry of Education class with the theme of planting trees was very competitive.

Shikondi Junior School from Western region moved the audience with their piece titled “Our Golden Pot”. The verse artistically urges Kenyans to plant trees for due to their incredible value to humanity. With their medicinal value, trees help in providing cures and are a natural habitat for wildlife. Further, they help to prevent soil erosion.

Sameepta Gupta from Shree Cuchileva Patel Samaj School from Nairobi, performs a classical dance 'Indian Solo Dance' during the Kenya Music Festival going on at Moi Girls High School Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on August 5, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The verse was scripted by Foy Ongaya and Niva Mbandu. It was produced by Polycarp Meja, the school’s principal.

Other schools that featured under this class were Kangema Junior School from the Central region and Taranganya from Nyanza region.

Meanwhile people attending the music festivals have been advised to keep warm even as rains cause havoc, with a number of school buses having got stuck in the mud.

The festivals have once again demonstrated exceptional organisation, with a remarkable surge in participation. The festival’s seamless coordination has ensured that both young and seasoned performers have had the opportunity to showcase their talents in a well-structured and supportive environment.