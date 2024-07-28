Online issues, fake news to dominate annual music festival in Eldoret

Data Protection, online content, social media posting, propaganda, and fake news are expected to feature in the 96th Kenya Music Festivals, which starts on August 2 to 14t at Moi Girls Eldoret.

This year's festival promises to be better and bigger with performances that also highlight the rich cultural diversity of Kenya and the power of arts in driving economic growth, vibrant display of talent and culture.

Among the teams with the theme of social media menace and propaganda are St Bakhita Chuka Girls The Poems, Guuka Baite, is expected to shed light on Online Data Protection and related vices among other topical online concerns. Some of the items that will feature at the national festival were performed during the Annual St Bakhita Chuka Girls High School Cultural day.

The event featured coral verses, modelling and folk songs among others. School principal, Ms Joan Muchina, said the school topped with five presentations at the Eastern region music festivals held at Mumbuni Boys high school.

This year’s theme is Talent Development for Growth of the Creative Economy in line with the government’s call to nurture and support the creative industry for monetisation of works.

Releasing the calendar of events for this year's Kenya National Music Festival Executive Secretary Janet Langat said the 96th Kenya Music Festival will be held at the following venues on the specified dates National level Moi Girls High Eldoret, Friday 2 to Wednesday 14, August, 2024.