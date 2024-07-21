More talents emerge at Eastern Regional Schools music festival

The Eastern Regional Primary and Secondary Schools Music Festival held at Mumbuni Boys High School Machakos County witnessed high-quality performances from primary and JSS schools. The winners will gather at the National Music Festival at Moi Girls Eldoret from August 2 to 14.

This year's theme is 'Talent Development for Growth of the Creative Economy', in line with the government's call to nurture and support the creative industry to monetise works of art and enable creative people to earn a living.

Releasing the calendar of events for this year's Kenya National Music Festival, Executive Secretary Janet Langat said the 96th Kenya Music Festival will be held at the Moi Girls High Eldoret from August 2 to August 14, 2024.

Regional Level Group 1 which includes Central, Nairobi, Eastern and Coast finished their festival on July 6, 2024, while Group 2 which includes Western Region, Rift Valley, Nyanza and North Eastern will have their festival this week.

The zonal, divisional, sub-county and county festivals were held at the respective regional festivals, she said. At the Eastern Regional Music Festival, participating counties include Isiolo, Kitui, Marsabit, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Machakos, Makueni and Embu. The participants performed in various categories including set pieces, folk songs, choral verses and original compositions.

Among the teams that participated were Marimanti School, Misewani Primary School, Mwirine JSS, Kitengela International School Athi River, Kitengela International School Syokimau and others.

Eastern Regional Director of Education Fredrick Kiiru thanked the organising committee, the coaches, the students and the host county.

Equity Bank is one of the key partners of this year's Kenya Music and Elocution Festival.

The bank has sponsored this year's Kenya National Music Festival by supporting one of the classes competing in the festival.