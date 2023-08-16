Kenya's elections dominate National Music Festival

The theme of Kenya's elections dominated the Kenya National Music Festival at Dedan Kimathi University on Wednesday.

The special categories sponsored by the Uraia Trust have generated a lot of interest in schools, with regional music festivals featuring over 250 pieces on election and Utu themes.

Teachers and students used artistic styles such as satire to convey messages about bad leadership, challenges in the electoral system, voter apathy, national values, peace and cohesion, among others.

A total of 82 items sponsored by Uraia are gaining popularity among trainers, teachers and students.

Among the teams that participated in the special composition for secondary school elections were Singore Girls, Moi Girls Nairobi, Kerogoya Boys, Chuka Boys, Nguviu Boys, Maria Soti School, Misikhu Girls, Riara Springs Girls, Kiriko Girls, Bakhita Girls and Aidina Bosyray.

Moi Forces Academy presents the winning choral verse during the Kenya National Music Festival at Dedan Kimathi University on 12 August 12, 2023. Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

The national festival at Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri, which runs until August 23, 2023, has attracted 82 entries in the 6 sponsored categories from Uraia.

Uraia Trust is one of the sponsors of the 2023 Kenya Music Festival. Uraia Trust has partnered with Act Change Transform (ACT!) in a consortium implementing the USAID-supported Kenya Inclusive Governance Accountability Performance and Participation Programme.

The consortium's activities include promoting greater participation of youth, women and people with disabilities in electoral processes, including voting, and supporting initiatives to minimise election-related violence.

Ms Helen Mudora, a Civic Manager at Uraia Trust, said the organisation was also keen to promote national values, including positive leadership values.

"This will include special compositions on Kenya's elections and Utu for primary and secondary schools. This is to encourage greater participation of young people in political and democratic processes," Ms Mudora said.

Uraia also aims to sensitise young people in schools, including those who are not yet eligible to vote but will be eligible to participate as voters or candidates in the 2027 General Election.

It also promotes active participation in electoral and governance processes and fosters national cohesion and unity through the integration of civic values through music and drama festivals. It encourages creativity, talent and artistic expression among students while instilling a sense of national pride.