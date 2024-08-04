Music Fest 2024: Bringing the roof down

The Kenya National Music Festival entered day two on Sunday, August 4, at the Moi Girls’ High School in Eldoret with high-quality performances in music, dance and verses.

Kongo Primary School from Nyanza captivated the audience with their winning Dholuo Sacred folk song. Solosit Velma Akinyi, grade five, carried the day with her powerful voice. The dance was choreographed by Dennis Obunga.

Kalubeyi Primary School from Rift Valley came second while Gatugo Primary School was third.

The official opening was graced by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, who was the chief guest, Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang, event national chairman, Prof Frederick Ngala, and executive secretary Janet Langat.

Among the top performers, Little Friends Academy from Naivasha got the lion's share during the first day of the national competitions.

They won in the English choral verse, a sponsored class under the Communication Authority of Kenya. The verse was scripted by Casmir Obiero, who also directed it alongside Omondi Nyaranga and Eric Gichuki, and produced by Francis Gichuki.

Other competitors were St Agnes and Kitengela International School.

Mr Nyaranga said: “This year's music festival has started on a high note, but only the best teams stand a chance to win.”

He said it takes good scripting and directing, and late nights rehearsals, to emerge the best.

14 items

“Not forgetting God, the perfect authority and finisher of our faith, we managed to proceed to the nationals with a total of 14 items from the regionals,” he said.

The 96th Kenya Music Festival kicked off on Saturday at Moi Girls Eldoret with the poem,” The Colourful Butterflies” scripted by Eddah Kamau.

The set poem, according to the composer, was inspired by a real classroom scenario in a season where butterflies freely flew in the fields.

The learners were excited to see the insects hanging on the ceiling and they started teasing them.

‘’I took the opportunity to teach the learners about taking care of animals and their importance in our environment. I feel elated that the Ministry of Education selected it as a set verse and seeing learners from across the country performing it at the national level is so fulfilling and inspiring.

“I am certain that the value of kindness and care for the environment has impacted the learners across the country,” said Ms Kamau.

The winners in this class were Kahuho Road Academy, followed by Kabunde Primary and Githunguri Township respectively.

KICD winners in the English Choral Verse were St Bakhita School, Eastern. St Anne’s ECD came second, while Kitengela International School was third.

Governor Bii said, “I warmly welcome you to the County of Champions as we eagerly anticipate hosting this year’s National Music Festival from August 2 to 14.

This significant event will be historical, as it coincides with the momentous occasion of the transformation of Eldoret from Municipality to Kenya's fifth city on August 8.

Choral verses

Prof Ngala, the National Chairman, said the festival provides students with the opportunity to participate in classes involving composing and reciting solo and choral verses as well as public speaking elocution that sharpens communication skills and gives them confidence when handling language-related matters.