Life lessons and a case for self-help books

If someone asked me today why I read self-help books, I would simply tell them this: books heal us.

Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • These books tend to have some voodoo-like qualities, often leaving the reader pumped with a can-do attitude before the high comes down, and the reader has to look for the next high. Maybe they are right. 
  • As I am a promiscuous reader, I read anything and everything, including some titles that might make my late mother commit me to lifelong prayers, but I’m fonder of self-help books than any other genre.
  • I want to make a case for them today.

Take a walk down River Road, Nairobi. You will likely find posters of a certain Daktari wa Tanga alleging to cure everything, including cheating spouses, poverty, joblessness, erectile dysfunction, and debt. Perhaps Covid-19 made it to the list in 2020. If you have ventured there of late, you can enlighten me. 
Some ardent readers in my circles sometimes equate self-help books to Daktari wa Tanga. These books tend to have some voodoo-like qualities, often leaving the reader pumped with a can-do attitude before the high comes down, and the reader has to look for the next high. Maybe they are right. 

