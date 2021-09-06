Life lessons and a case for self-help books

Take a walk down River Road, Nairobi. You will likely find posters of a certain Daktari wa Tanga alleging to cure everything, including cheating spouses, poverty, joblessness, erectile dysfunction, and debt. Perhaps Covid-19 made it to the list in 2020. If you have ventured there of late, you can enlighten me.

Some ardent readers in my circles sometimes equate self-help books to Daktari wa Tanga. These books tend to have some voodoo-like qualities, often leaving the reader pumped with a can-do attitude before the high comes down, and the reader has to look for the next high. Maybe they are right.

A copy of ‘Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man’ is displayed during a signing by comedian Steve Harvey at Borders Penn Plaza on January 26, 2009 in New York City. Photo credit: AFP



As I am a promiscuous reader, I read anything and everything, including some titles that might make my late mother commit me to lifelong prayers, but I’m fonder of self-help books than any other genre. I want to make a case for them today.

I fell in love with self-help books as a 19-year-old first-year university student fresh from an all-girls Catholic school where my friends and I had overdosed on Mills&Boon romance novels.



Comfort in books

When my father died in my second semester, l looked for comfort in books. As I always did. And because an all-girls boarding school leaves you unprepared for the dating world, and I needed to connect with people, How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie became my friend and my bible. I applied the lessons therein religiously, liberally, and overzealously. And it paid off. “Remember Their Name” and “Be Generous with Praise” stuck with me. These two lessons from the book helped me get through teaching practice in my third year, and I continued to use the “magic powers” I had gained from the book long after I had returned the borrowed copy to my friend. My reading of Carnegie’s book enriched my Bachelor of Education degree.

In my early twenties, Steve Harvey’s Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment helped me crack the code on why my relationship with a certain notorious boyfriend was going south faster than I could say “romance”, and helped me feel confident enough to write him a long email, giving him an ultimatum. It was either he committed to me, or we broke up. Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo in He’s Just Not That Into You: The No-Excuses Truth to Understanding Guys also spurred me on. We broke up.

As I nursed my heartbreak, I came across The Secret by Rhonda Byrne, which, among other things, introduced me to the wondrous power of positive thinking. I was sceptical about the concept at first — I mean, someone in the book claimed to have been cured of cancer because of positive thinking! But I embraced the fact that the book urged me to tap into my power. I don’t remember what actions I took, but reading it left me with a particular high that had me looking for the film to maintain that high. More than a decade later, I still remember to see the silver lining in every cloud. Well, sometimes.



Career switch