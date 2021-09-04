Memories and dreams of an East African literary paradise 

Cyprian Fernandes

Cyprian Fernandes, Twilight of the Exile.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Austin Bukenya

Last week, I perpetrated a terminological inaccuracy. In simple plain words, which are the best in English, I made a mistake. My mistake was to say “literalise” instead of “literarise”. This latter one is rare, and your computer may jump at it with a red underline, but it exists.

