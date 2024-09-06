A wonderful retreat at Masii Resort in Machakos

At the height of the anti-finance bill protests, I had the urge to disconnect and go off the grid. I needed a quiet, unique destination, and Machakos came to mind. I have had it on my bucket list for some time, and finally, I did it. Machakos has never struck me as a destination with "hidden gems," but I was ready to surprise myself.

I knew about popular places such as Machakos People's Park, the truck house, the anti-gravity Kituluni hills where water flows uphill, Macmillan Castle, Maanzoni Sanctuary, and Ol Donyo Sabuk National Park. Do not forget the famous T-Tot restaurant for its sumptuous samosas! These are a must-try for anybody passing through Machakos town, as they are part of the culture.

With our bags packed, cars fueled, and snacks bought, we embarked on our journey, ready to discover what the county had to offer. The initial plan was to drive down from Nairobi to the newly opened Kitonga Garden Resort in Mbiuni. Getting to Machakos was easy and straightforward, but the next route was new and unfamiliar. We were to proceed to Kitui Road, then Makutano, Mwala, Kabaa, and finally continue towards Mbiuni.

All was well until we hit a dead end. The road became impassable, and we had to turn back. We had taken a wrong turn at Makutano, which messed up our route. The distance seemed to get further the more we drove, and that's how we threw away our plans and decided to wing it. They say, “If you want to know a person’s true character, travel with them.”

Determined not to go back to Nairobi without exploring, we were set to find an alternative destination. We googled the nearest place to have lunch, and that's how we found ourselves at Masii Resort a few minutes later. The sight of nyama choma on the grills and the aroma put us at ease as we entered the resort.

There is a bar called Bamboo Bar right by the entrance beside the nyama choma grills and an open eating area upstairs with a view of the resort and its amenities. We placed our order and then explored the resort as we waited for the food to be ready. The distance is about 600 metres from the main entrance.

Once we got to the other side, it felt like we were in a new location. This is where the rooms are located and where more activities take place. There is a restaurant on-site, a swimming pool, an artificial dam, a campsite, and a basketball court. I was amazed to see the variety of games they have.

It is an all-inclusive little paradise for those looking for a relaxing getaway or an activity-filled weekend. There is table tennis, pool tables, darts, archery, trampolines, volleyball, boat riding, badminton, and even foosball. Most of these activities are free if you are an in-house guest, but they are also open to walk-in guests at a fee.

My highlight of the day was discovering that the resort has a zip line on site!! I was ready to get an adrenaline rush after playing basketball and table tennis. They charge Sh1,000 per person, and it was worth it as you got a free aerial view of the property.

After all the activities, our nyama choma, ugali, and fries were finally ready. The food was well prepared, yummy, and affordable. Though we didn’t get to visit our initial destination, Masii Resort was a perfect detour. We had a much-needed break, discovered a “hidden gem," and added a new destination to our travel list.