The perfect café for date nights

5th Avenue Café is an upmarket outdoor fusion of Mediterranean and continental cuisine Cafe & Brasserie located at Gigiri Lion Villas 2, opposite the US Embassy in Gigiri, Nairobi. It's a halal luxury hideaway where every bite is an experience and wonderful memories of exquisite meals in an ambience of tranquility.

I recently paid them a visit to sample their newly revamped halal menu, which boasts a combination of international and local food crafted by renowned Chef Kendi. I was immediately drawn in by the café's stunning creative décor and soothing setting. The contemporary design, which is complemented by warm earth tones and soft lighting, provided an appealing and relaxing ambience. The turquoise blue swimming pool added to the overall elegance of the dining experience.

They feature two short and detailed menus, one for drinks and one for food with an array of enticing teasers, mains, and desserts that have been thoughtfully created to deliver a one-of-a-kind gourmet encounter. Our server was fast and knowledgeable, readily answering our inquiries and providing extensive descriptions of the menu items.

To kick start the evening, I opted for the signature sweet corn ribs going for Sh1,000 while my date opted for the pulled beef sliders (Sh1,500). I had never considered sweet corn ribs in my entire life, and I was blown away. The artistic presentation on their handcrafted wooden board, as well as the blend of flavours and textures, made me forget about my mahindi choma guy. The sweet corn ribs were twice cooked and served with a side of manchego cheese, guacamole, chilli, and smoky paprika dip, which made them taste divine.

For the main course, we decided to indulge in their succulent lamb confit (Sh1,800) and spring chicken (Sh1,500) both served with spinach, potato, & beef bacon hash, cauliflower puree, and salsa verde. We also got extra sides of plantain and potato wedges. The meats were tender, literally falling off the bones and bursting with flavours and the portions were generous. We couldn’t even finish and had to have some packed for takeaway. Dessert was out of the question.

It is a halal restaurant, which means no alcohol is served making it more family-friendly. We got a royal berries smoothie for Sh550 and the non-alcoholic mixed berry mojito (Sh600) which I highly recommend for any sweet tooth who wants to quench their thirst.





A section of the interior sitting area at 5th Avenue Cafe, Gigiri. Photo| Kemzy Kemzy