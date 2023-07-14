I tried a Korean restaurant in Nairobi, here’s the surprise

Greetings from South Korea! I'm kidding. I struck gold with a memorable dining experience that transported my taste buds to Korea without leaving Nairobi. All of this is possible because of a TikTok video.

Ain Korean restaurant is located behind the Shell gas station in Hurlingham and is part of Ain guest house, a family-owned business that has been in operation in Nairobi for over 20 years. Some days, the restaurant is extremely busy, and you should make reservations ahead of time to avoid disappointment. However, it was less crowded on this particular day, and they accepted last-minute reservations. The restaurant has a rustic ambience with lovely Makuti décor that adds to its Korean charm. The modest exterior may deceive you, but as you enter inside, everything changes. The seating locations are allocated based on the number of visitors, and we were assigned a table for three. The dining experience includes limitless free Korean tea and coffee.

The centrepiece of the dining experience is the impressive tabletop grill, the heart, and soul of Korean BBQ. Our server John guided us through the menu and helped us select the finest cuts of raw succulent bacon (pork belly) and tender beef (beef bulgogi), each skillfully marinated with a harmonious blend of spices and sauces. Each protein costs Sh2,500 with unlimited side dishes.

As the meat cooked over the grill, we chatted, laughed, and bonded over this delightful experience. The moment of truth arrived as we indulged in the fruits of our grilling labour. Each bite was an explosion of flavours, a beautiful amalgamation of sweet, savoury, and spicy notes. The bacon's crispy edges provided a delightful contrast to its tender core, while the beef melted in our mouths, leaving us craving more.

Apart from the grilled delights, the meal was accompanied by an unlimited assortment of traditional Korean side dishes. From the tangy kimchi to the refreshing cucumber salad, these small dishes heightened the overall dining experience and added layers of depth to the meal. They included meatballs, five different kinds of namool (which are assorted vegetables including bean sprouts, Kosar, spinach, radish namool, and radish leaves), cabbage kimchi, radish kimchi, lotus roots, gizzards, egg roll, cooked peanuts and Bindaetteok (Korean pancake).

As we savoured the last bits of our Korean BBQ, we were treated to a free delightful fresh fruit dessert as we enjoyed a bottle of soju - Korean vodka for Sh800 which provided a fitting end to a mesmerizing culinary journey.

I tried a Korean restaurant in Nairobi, here’s the surprise. Photo | KEMZY KEMZY