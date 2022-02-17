Kenyan doctors perform first successful penile implant surgery

Men battling erectile dysfunction can now breathe a sigh of relief after Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) successfully performed a penile implant procedure to treat the condition, a first in the region.

Experts say erectile dysfunction or impotence is a taboo subject among many men though it is a common problem in Kenya.

The procedure was performed on a man in his 40s who had battled impotence for several years and had attempted other treatments without success.

Speaking to the Nation, Dr Ahmed Yousef, a consultant urologist and the lead surgeon in this case, explained that the entire procedure took about an hour and involved implanting a prosthesis device in the penis.

“The advantage of this surgery is that the man can have intercourse anytime they like without using medication.”

Dr Yousef also highlighted that the tests conducted on the patient, including a penile doppler ultrasound, showed that he had been struggling with a “severe venous leakage” and that is why an implant was the ideal treatment for him.

“Through this procedure his erectile dysfunction condition has been treated. If he had an issue with premature ejaculation, it will also be treated by this procedure,” he said.

This was the first time this procedure was conducted in the region because it requires rare specialised expertise, a sub-specialty in urology.

“The man can now have sex with a woman whenever he wants as long as he wants in any style he wants wherever he wants and the success rate is 95-97 per cent,” Dr Yousef said.

He added: “The procedure costs about Sh800,000 to Sh1 million.”