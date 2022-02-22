7 types of men you should never date

If something feels wrong during a date, speedily move on.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Run for the hills if your new guy shows signs of being power-hungry.
  • you should tread cautiously if you notice that your date is commitment-phobic.
  • Does he always arrive late for your dates? Is he fond of canceling dates at the last minute? Well, he is just not into you!

It is important to identify the type of person you want to go out with from the onset. This separation of wheat from chaff is easier said than done due to the excitement that comes with a new date and the veil people put on. But there are types of people you should clearly never date.

