What to know about Down Syndrome and how to help your child live a healthy, normal life

New Content Item (1)

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Down Syndrome occurs when a child has an extra copy of chromosome 21, or Trisomy 21.
  • There is no specific treatment for children with Down Syndrome. However, parents can ensure that their children continue to live as normally as possible.
  • The abilities and challenges of children with Down Syndrome will vary.

When Maureen Achieng’s baby was born, his head and ears were too small, he had a short neck and a bulging tongue. The head was also flat at the back. Over the next few months, the unique facial and physical features became more prominent. “His ears became more atypically shaped, he had a poor muscle tone, and the inner corner of his eyes was rounded instead of pointed,” she says. Between age three and age five, her son developed gastrointestinal problems. Maureen shuttled from one hospital to another in search of a diagnosis. She was afraid that her son was born with a form of mental challenge. Eventually, her baby was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at a private hospital in Nairobi.

Previous article

8 ways to boost your mental health in your 50s
Next article

Evidence-based ways to help your child regain their self esteem

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.