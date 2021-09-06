8 ways to boost your mental health in your 50s

Our minds need stimulation to stay healthy, so don't get stuck in a rut by doing the same thing every day or sitting in front of the TV all day long.

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Exercise regularly
  • Make time for family and friends
  • Manage your stress
  • Avoid drugs or alcohol
  • Keep your mind engaged
  • Eat healthier
  • Maintain healthy sleep patterns

As we age, we start noticing that our memory is not what it used to be, or maybe we have trouble concentrating on a task as well as we used to.

