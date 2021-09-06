Wet dreams: What teenage boys need to know

Most people experience them, but few understand why. Wet dreams are the most common form of nocturnal emissions in males between puberty and adolescence. It is a normal part of growing up, so it’s important to understand what wet dreams are beforehand.

Unfortunately, there are several myths and misconceptions about wet dreams. As a result, teenagers are likely to get incorrect information from their peers. Some may also doubt their manhood when the experience of wet dreams delays. Read on to get the correct information.

What is a wet dream?

A wet dream is when a man ejaculates in his sleep. Wet dreams are common and can happen to anyone, even if you are not sexually active. It starts during puberty when the body increases the production of testosterone.

The fluid released during a wet dream contains sperm cells and other liquids that help lubricate the penis. Women have them too. Females produce vaginal lubrication during sex or masturbation, leading to orgasmic contractions and the release of fluids from the vagina.

Most people do not remember their wet dreams because they occur during REM (rapid eye movement) sleep.

The content of your wet dream depends on what is going through your mind before bedtime - it could be anything. Your brain does not discriminate between regular thoughts and sexual fantasies while dreaming; it just goes with whatever pops up.

Commonly asked questions about wet dreams

How do I prevent wet dreams?

It is not always possible to avoid wet dreams since it happens when you are sleeping. However, there are some things you can do to prevent them from happening more often than they need to.

If your goal is preventing a wet dream for a short time, try and cut down on the amount of time spent watching pornography before bed. In addition, masturbation and having sex with your partner decreases the frequency of wet dreams.

What causes wet dreams?

As a teenager, you may have experienced wet dreams. During puberty, teens undergo adult transitioning, leading to testosterone production in males and oestrogen in females. Wet dreams happen when your body produces high levels of hormones, including testosterone for boys or oestrogen for girls, often leading them to feel sexually aroused without noticing it happening.

At what age do wet dreams start?

Wet dreams usually start around age 13-17, with the average at about 14.5 years old, but for some people, wet dreams can happen as early as 10 or 11.

Wet dreams myths and facts

Myth: Wet dreams reduces the sperm count.

Facts: During wet dreams, the body releases old sperm so that the hormones can produce more.

Myth: Wet dreams reduce one’s immunity.

Facts: Wet dreams are not bad for your immunity, but they can help reduce extra sperm, which is good to keep in mind.

Myth: Masturbation can prevent wet dreams.

Facts: Masturbating can only reduce the occurrence, but there is no known evidence to prevent wet dreams.

Myth: Only men experience wet dreams.

Facts: Women can have wet dreams just as much as men. They are not different in that regard, and it is likely due to the body’s natural arousal response, which would lead to genital secretions from orgasm during a dream. Men experience more frequent wet dreams than women. This is because they naturally produce several erections per night.

Myth: Wet dreams are an illness or abnormality.

Facts: That is a very healthy and normal thing, especially during puberty. Just like menstruation in girls, wet dreams are part of hormonal growth.

In conclusion:

Although it can be a bit embarrassing to talk about, wet dreams are normal and natural and have many benefits. They’re healthy for the body, improve fertility and help you learn how sex works in preparation for becoming an adult or parent someday.

If you’ve never experienced one before - don’t worry! You’ll get there soon enough. As you move into adolescence, it will be important to have open and honest conversations with your parents about sex. This is the best way for you to get accurate information that can keep you safe and make sure you are comfortable with your body.







