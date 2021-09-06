Facial hair and shaving: What teens boys need to know

The age when you start shaving will vary depending on your skin type and the hair growth of your face.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Shaving is a hygienic process.
  • It also reduces acne and makes it easier to moisturise the skin
  • Before you shave, make sure that your skin is hydrated
  • Apply shaving cream or gel to a wet face
  • Choose a clean, sharp razor.
  • Pressing too hard when shaving can lead to cuts
  • Shaving against the grain can cause irritation

Teens need to look their best as they go about their days and interact with others.  This includes maintaining a clean, well-groomed face.

