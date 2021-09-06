Facial hair and shaving: What teens boys need to know

Teens need to look their best as they go about their days and interact with others. This includes maintaining a clean, well-groomed face.

Shaving facial hair is an integral part of personal grooming, but it can be quite tricky for teens who have yet to master the art of shaving.

Benefits of shaving

Shaving is a hygienic process. When you shave, you’re cutting off what could be an accumulation of dead skin cells and other grime that are on your face. This also means that you will feel much cleaner when you have shaved than you did before shaving. When the hair is removed from the skin, it eliminates dead surface cells.

Shaving also reduces acne by unclogging hair follicles, which is one of the causes of acne. When hair is left on the skin for long periods, it can block pores and prevent hair from growing out of these pores. This clogs follicles and causes irritation or breakouts.

Shaving makes it easier to moisturise the skin by reducing the amount of dead skin cells and grime that are on it.

Shaving process

Before you shave, make sure that your skin is hydrated. This will help avoid a dry and tight feeling after shaving and razor burn on the face. Razors easily pull at dry patches of skin before cutting it. Wash your face with warm water, then exfoliate using scrubs to ensure all the dead skin and dirt are washed out. Use gentle scrub.

Apply shaving cream or gel to a wet face with your hands or an applicator. If you’re using shaving cream, it’s recommended that the water be lukewarm, not hot, so that the skin is only moistened and not completely soaked. Apply your shave cream in an upward motion for efficiency and accuracy.

Choose a clean, sharp razor. It’s essential to change out blades about every week or two, depending on how often you shave. A sharp razor cuts clean and easily through hair from all angles of the face. It’s a good idea to rinse your blade with hot water after use, so any excess hair and cream are removed.

The direction your hair grows in will dictate the best shaving strategy. Shaving 'against the grain' tends to pull hair towards your skin rather than away from it, which runs an increased chance of irritation and razor burn. In areas where you have stubble leftover from your few passes with the grain, consider shaving against it.

Rinse off hair and any excess shaving foam before patting dry with a towel or gauze pad and applying soothing aftershave lotion.

Common mistakes when shaving

Pressing too hard when shaving can lead to cuts, ingrown hairs, and redness in the skin. This is why you are advised to use light pressure rather than applying excessive force on your razor blade.

Using too many shave products at a time may result in irritation for some sensitive skin types. The best approach is one product at a time.

Using dull blades: shaving with dull blades can make the process more difficult and lead to infections, ingrown hairs, and irritated skin. So when you’re preparing for shaving, make sure to change blades out regularly for both your safety and comfort.

Shaving too quickly and not being wet enough will make the skin more prone to nicks. Shaving against the grain instead of going with the grain of hair growth. Hairs grow in different directions on everyone’s face so, you may want to see which way your hair grows before you shave.

FAQs

How often should I shave?

To keep your skin looking its best, you’ll need to shave every few days or so. If you’re acne-prone, then shaving each day is recommended for the sake of reducing oil and keeping bacteria from accumulating on your face. You might also find that using a benzoyl peroxide-based acne cream will help to prevent breakouts.

When do I start to shave?

The age when you start shaving will vary depending on your skin type and the hair growth of your face. Some people shave as early as 12, while others wait until they’re in their twenties before beginning to take care of facial hair. You should always consult with a dermatologist about how often to shave if you have any concerns.

How long does it take to shave?

On average, most people will need about five minutes to complete a thorough shave, including washing your face with warm water and exfoliating using scrubs.

How do I avoid ingrown hair?

To help prevent ingrown hairs, people should exfoliate their skin. Men with coarse or curly facial hair are more likely to develop this problem. Always use a clean, sharp razor and shave in the direction of your hair growth, not against it.

After shaving, thoroughly wash your face with warm water and apply a soothing aftershave lotion. The more often you shave, the less likely ingrown hairs will form.

How do I avoid razor burn?

Shaving against the grain or taking too many passes can cause irritation on your skin, known as razor burn. Avoid this by not applying excessive pressure to your razor when shaving, and always shave in the direction of hair growth. Use high-quality clean shaving blades. If you already have the burn, avoid shaving the affected area and then apply natural oils or razor burn cream.

Conclusion

Change out blades about every week or two, depending on how often you shave. A sharp razor cuts clean and easily through hair from all angles of the face. In areas where you have stubble leftover from your few passes with the grain, consider shaving against it. Use a high-quality washcloth or face cloth that is clean and soft. A rough towel may cause irritation on your skin, which could lead to ingrown hairs. Wet the surface of your face by splashing water around with warm hands before you lather up for shave time.