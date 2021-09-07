Two sides of the same coin? Don’t lose your twins' individuality, independence and bond

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • When a parent treats twins as copies of each other, it creates interdependence and developmental arrests.
  • Do not label one of your twins as smart, or friendly or dumb, or naughty in contrast with the other even if you identify with their traits or consider their character unhealthy.
  • Resist the temptation to dress them alike because it will hinder any shooting buds of individuality.

Gladwell Aketch had always wanted to have two kids. But she had never anticipated that she would have them at a go. “When I went for my clinical scan in the second trimester, the doctor informed me that I was carrying multiples,” says the 38-year-old mother of identical twins. “I was thrilled. I knew that it wouldn’t be easy to raise them as toddlers, but I couldn’t wait to have them grow from their infancy to bubbly babies,” she says.

