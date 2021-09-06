Going on a weekend trip with your teen? Here’s some spice (Interesting things to talk about)

Teenagers are a complicated bunch. They have their own opinions and ideas about everything.

If you want to have a good relationship with your teenager, you need to give them space and involve them in conversations that they care about.

Below are topics that can keep your conversation going and avoid awkward silences.

Peer pressure

Peer pressure refers to the "external or social factors" that are "exerting undue influence on someone" and can influence a person's decisions and thoughts. The critical thing about peer pressure is the need to develop one’s opinions before listening to what a friend says.

Teenagers experience a lot of emotional stress due to the changes in their personal lives and relationships. Hence, it becomes more difficult for them to make decisions by themselves when they are pressured to do what someone else wants them to do. Therefore, this topic is crucial when discussing teen problems with your child.

Personal freedom

Personal freedom is the extent to which someone's behaviour, ideas, and feelings are unrestricted by government, company, or social rules. Still, teens need to have a view of their own, even if it differs from yours. This means that they should be able to identify what they are enthusiastic about and consider it seriously before making a decision.

As they grow up, teens become increasingly aware of what they genuinely believe in and want to do with their lives. Therefore, personal freedom becomes very important in their development.

Talk about drug abuse and alcohol

This could include discussing the effects, reasons for use, risks, and myths about drugs and alcohol. If they're old enough to drink, they need to learn the facts to reduce their chances of making mistakes while under the influence. This is an important conversation because most teens will end up dealing with drugs or alcohol at some point in their lives.

Hormonal and physical changes associated with adolescence

Many of these changes may be difficult for your teenager to deal with. They might not like how their bodies look and believe they are unattractive compared to their peers. Talk to them about their insecurities and let them know people come in different shapes, colours, and sizes.

If they're worried about certain parts of their body, reassure them. If such issues aren't tackled head-on, they can lead to depressive symptoms in teens.

Life goals and career choices

Find out what your teenager wants to be when they grow up. This will help them figure out their life goals and decide which careers are the best for them.

Talk about their plans and where they see themselves in five years and which colleges they're interested in.

Make sure that you ask them what they want for the future and whether or not they're happy with their current life. It will give you an idea of how to help your teenager develop a plan that matches their goals, which is very important if you hope to talk about teen problems with your teenage child successfully.

Dating and relationships

Most teenagers are either already dating or have thought about it. However, they have little or misguided knowledge about the reality of dating. Let them know the facts and challenges of teen dating such as heartbreaks. Ask them if they are interested in a relationship and how they want to manage it. These questions will provide insight into what areas of their life need improvement or guidance so that you can help them avoid common teen problems.

In conclusion, many things can go wrong during adolescence. It is essential to have a healthy relationship with your teen children. By talking openly with your teenager and listening empathetically, you can help them avoid common teen problems in life.