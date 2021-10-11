Toxic co-workers: 4 ways to deal with them

Have you ever worked with someone who feels entitled, acts unprofessionally, or is out-rightly rude? Chances are, you are working with a toxic co-worker. Your work environment may become uncomfortable because you work alongside someone who is constantly criticising your every move which can harm your happiness and productivity.

So, how do you deal with toxic co-workers?

Toxic Trait 1

Toxic co-workers are often perfectionists. They make it their goal to point out everything you did wrong. If they cannot get people to meet their standards, they become resentful. When this happens, there is a good chance that your toxic co-worker will resort to bullying.

How to deal: Try not to reciprocate by becoming a perfectionist like them. Instead, make it your goal to learn from mistakes and move forward. This way, you will not get stuck focusing on every little thing that went wrong or worrying about what other people think.

Toxic Trait 2

Toxic co-workers are often demanding and controlling of everyone around them, including their supervisors or team leaders. When they make mistakes, they will find a way to make someone else responsible for their shortcomings. And, if that does not work out, they may resort to bullying or gossiping to try and improve the situation for themselves.

How to deal: When someone is demanding and controlling, it is important to stand your ground. If you find yourself in a position where the person has too much power over you or your career, consider speaking with the leadership about what steps can be taken to resolve the issue.

Toxic Trait 3

Toxic co-workers will gossip just for the sake of gossip. They might even go as far as spreading rumours or start trouble to disrupt the workplace environment and create drama.

How to deal: If you are the victim of gossiping, stand up for yourself. If someone is constantly talking negatively about you or spreading rumours, call them out in a calm manner. If a co-worker is gossiping about others, walk away, do not be part of the conversation.

Toxic Trait 4

Overly ambitious co-workers will do anything to get promotions. They may use rogue means such as backstabbing and other underhand means to get ahead. If they feel you are in good books with the boss or likely to get a promotion, they may devise means to sabotage you.