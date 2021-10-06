The essential manual for making friends at your new school

Making friends at a new school can be difficult, especially if you are shy or introverted. You may find yourself avoiding social situations out of fear that people will judge you as socially incompetent. If this sounds like you, do not worry. These tips will help make your transition smoother and increase your likelihood of making great connections.

Make an effort to engage in conversations with your classmates

Ask other students about themselves so you can learn more about them. It's never too late to start a conversation with someone who seems interesting. You could ask simple questions like "How was your weekend?" or "What classes do you have this semester?".

Many people find it easier to talk about themselves, so this is a fantastic way to get someone talking. Avoid asking personal questions because this could make them uncomfortable and less likely to want to speak again in the future.

Volunteer for a project or club that interests you

Being part of extracurricular activities can make it easier for you to grow socially. Such groups are often the first step in making friends with other students who have the same interests as you, and it's a great way to meet people who have similar values. This can be highly beneficial when looking for friends at a new school because these connections are often long-lasting compared to friendships that form in class.

Get online

If your school has a Facebook page or other social media presence, take advantage of it by friending classmates you have a good relationship with. This makes it easier for you to talk online if needed, but more importantly, the process of befriending people will be an excellent way to meet new classmates who are your friends on social media platforms.

Introduce yourself to new people - smile and be friendly!

A wonderful way to ease into things is by saying hello or introducing yourself. It is a simple gesture that will put others at ease. If someone does not say hello back, do not take it personally - continue being friendly and wait for the next person to come along. You can start with that student seated alone at the cafeteria.

Be confident

Another important thing to do when making friends is to be confident. Putting on a brave face and smiling can boost your social success, even if it is difficult for you at first. Learning how much eye contact is appropriate in different settings takes time and practice, but do not let that prevent you from making eye contact with others. Be confident in yourself without the fear of being judged.

Lend a hand