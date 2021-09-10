5 signs your teen may be in an abusive relationship

couple dating
Is your teen's partner overly possessive? Do they call and text all the time demanding to know where your teen is and who they are with?

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Your teen may probably in their first relationship and as a parent, you might wonder whether your teen is in a healthy relationship or is being abused.

Many teens are in abusive relationships and do not even realise it. Narcissists are known to be cunning individuals and teens can fall prey to their advances and end up feeling trapped. Teens will stay in such a relationship because they fear what might happen if they leave. This is a huge mistake that can lead to long-term mental health issues. Unfortunately, teens in abusive relationships rarely speak up about the issue, making it hard for their parents to know about it and offer much needed help.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.