The health risks of toxicity at the work place and what to do about it

Toxicity can drain your mental strength, especially when compounded with other work stressors and burnout.

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Toxicity at the workplace could trigger emotional and psychological torture, to the detriment of your overall health.
  • Your behavior and conduct at the office ought to be a reflection of your employer’s brand.
  • Learning how to psychologically detach yourself from your work during non-work hours is one of the most effective ways of mitigating the mental effects of a toxic work place.

Many people will find themselves in work environments that are neither healthy nor ideal at some point in their careers. You may even find yourself stuck in a toxic work environment or in a web of toxic work relationships.

