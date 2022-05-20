Toothache remedies that work

Toothache pain can range from mild discomfort to excruciating agony. When you have a toothache, the last thing you want to do is search through the Internet for a remedy. You just want the pain to go away. Luckily, there are remedies that actually work. They're natural and easy to find.

Cloves

Cloves have long been used as a natural toothache remedy. They contain eugenol, which has natural analgesic and antiseptic properties.

To use cloves oil, simply place a few drops on a cotton ball and apply it to the affected area. You can also purchase clove oil capsules from your local health food store.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea is an effective remedy for toothaches. The menthol in peppermint helps numb pain, while the anti-inflammatory properties reduce swelling.

To use peppermint tea as a toothache remedy, steep a bag in hot water for five minutes. Let the teabag cool or chill in a freezer, then apply it to the affected area.

Garlic

Garlic is another effective toothache remedy. It contains a sulfur compound called allicin, which has natural antibacterial and pain-relieving properties.

To use garlic as a toothache remedy, place a crushed clove on the affected area and leave it for five minutes. Rinse your mouth with warm water afterward. You can add salt to your garlic. This will speed up the process.

Saltwater

Saltwater is a simple and effective remedy for toothaches. It reduces swelling and inflammation while killing bacteria.

To use salt water as a toothache remedy, dissolve one teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water. Rinse your mouth with the solution for 30 seconds, then spit it out. Repeat this process as needed.

Cold compress

A cold compress can help to numb the pain and reduce inflammation.

To use a cold compress as a toothache remedy, wrap the ice in a clean cloth. Then, apply it to the affected area for 15 to 20 minutes. Repeat this process as needed.

You should never put ice directly on your skin, as it can cause frostbite.

Guava leaves

In traditional medicine systems, guava leaves have been used to treat various ailments, including toothaches. The leaves contain compounds that have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce pain and swelling. To use guava leaves for toothache relief, simply chew on a few fresh leaves or steep them in hot water.

Vanilla extracts

Vanilla extract has anti-oxidant, antibacterial, and pain-relieving properties.

To use vanilla extract as a toothache remedy, apply a few drops to the affected area using a cotton ball. Repeat this process as needed.

You can add a few drops of vanilla extract to your cup of peppermint tea for an extra boost of relief.

Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is an effective remedy for toothaches because it helps to kill bacteria and reduce inflammation.

To use hydrogen peroxide as a toothache remedy, mix equal parts of water and hydrogen peroxide. Rinse your mouth with the solution for 30 seconds then spit it out. Repeat this process as needed.

You should never swallow hydrogen peroxide, as it can be poisonous.

Lemon

Lemon is a citrus fruit that has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

To use lemon as a toothache remedy, mix the juice of one lemon with equal parts water and add salt. Rinse your mouth with the solution for 30 seconds, then spit it out. Alternatively, cut a piece of lemon in half and rub it on your gums.

Rinse your mouth with water afterward to remove the acidity.

You should avoid using lemon if you have sensitive teeth because citric acid can irritate.

Pain relief medication

If you're in pain and nothing else seems to be working, take over-the-counter pain medication. Ibuprofen is a good option, as it helps to reduce inflammation.

Always follow the directions on the bottle, and do not take more than the recommended dosage. If your pain persists, consult your dentist.

Prevention tips

Brushing your teeth twice a day

Using an antibacterial mouthwash

Avoiding sugary and acidic foods

Not smoking or using tobacco products.