You can stay away from spring allergy with these tips

Spring allergy is usually triggered by pollen or mold and causes itchy, watery eyes, sneezing, and other similar symptoms.

Are you a perennial sufferer of spring allergies? Here is what you can do to improve your situation.

Stay indoors on windy days, especially mid-morning to mid-afternoon, when pollen counts are often highest. If you must be out, cover your mouth with a scarf or an allergen mask.

Keep car and home windows and doors closed, and avoid using electric fans inside the home because they can kick up pollen into the air.

When you return home, shower, wash your hair, and change your clothes.