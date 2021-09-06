You can stay away from spring allergy with these tips
What you need to know:
- Signs of spring allergy include a runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing, coughing, itchy eyes, and nose, and dark circles under the eyes
Spring allergy is usually triggered by pollen or mold and causes itchy, watery eyes, sneezing, and other similar symptoms.
Are you a perennial sufferer of spring allergies? Here is what you can do to improve your situation.
Stay indoors on windy days, especially mid-morning to mid-afternoon, when pollen counts are often highest. If you must be out, cover your mouth with a scarf or an allergen mask.
Keep car and home windows and doors closed, and avoid using electric fans inside the home because they can kick up pollen into the air.
When you return home, shower, wash your hair, and change your clothes.
Apply caution in your selection of household cleaning products. Never mix cleaners such as bleach, disinfectants, and deodorizers with ammonia products, either in the bucket or on the surface to be cleaned. Additionally, make sure the area to be cleaned is well ventilated. If possible, let non-allergic family members do the cleaning. Try to be out of the house during cleaning.