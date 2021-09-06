Struggling with insomnia? Try doing these

Do you find yourself awake in bed when you should be sleeping? You are probably suffering from insomnia, a sleep disorder that makes it difficult for one to fall asleep or even stay asleep.

Good sleep is important for the full functioning of the body. If you suffer from insomnia, here is what you can do to improve your night's rest:

Avoid taking naps, particularly long naps, during the day. Napping in the late afternoon or early evening can disturb nighttime sleep.

Exercise regularly. However, exercising a few hours before bedtime may make it harder to sleep.

Alcohol can interfere with sleep. Do not take alcohol close to bedtime because it can lead to repeated awakenings during the latter part of the night.

Avoid caffeine and nicotine because they have an arousing effect and can interfere with sleep.

Some common medications can cause insomnia. If you think your medicines might be disturbing your sleep, consult with your doctor about trying different medications or taking your medication at a different time of day.

Avoid eating heavy meals close to your bedtime.