Fake friends are bad for your well-being. Here are red flags you shouldn’t ignore

A devoted friend will reach out to you because they enjoy spending time with you and want to catch up.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • It is essential to surround yourself with supportive, kind, and genuine people for your life to flourish.
  • If they always give negative criticism about everything from your hairstyle to how you speak or dress, then their friendship is not worth keeping.
  • While a true friend will make an effort to ensure that you are happy, fake friends are usually not empathetic and will not care about how you feel or what is going on in your life unless it benefits them.

Spotting a fake friend takes some skill. Usual red flags include your gut feeling or the person’s actions. But is that all?

