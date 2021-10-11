Fake friends are bad for your well-being. Here are red flags you shouldn’t ignore

Spotting a fake friend takes some skill. Usual red flags include your gut feeling or the person’s actions. But is that all?

A fake friend is someone who only wants to spend time with you when it is convenient or beneficial for them. They may also succeed at manipulating you to believe your social life will be incomplete without them.

So, how do you identify a fake friend?

A friend who constantly asks you for money but never pays back is one to be wary about. They may claim that they have financial issues or that they forgot their wallet and will pay you back later, but this "friend" will never back their words with action.

They never contact you unless they need something

A devoted friend will reach out to you because they enjoy spending time with you and want to catch up. However, if someone only contacts you when they need something, that right there is another red flag.

Poor at listening

If someone contacts you just so you can listen or solve their problems without ever asking what's going on in your life, it may be time to re-evaluate if that person is your friend.

Additionally, a friend who only listens to you when they need something may not be a good friend, neither can they be trusted.





They always come first

While a true friend will make an effort to ensure that you are happy, fake friends are usually not empathetic and will not care about how you feel or what is going on in your life unless it benefits them. They may also manipulate you into always doing whatever they want. They are not good at compromising.

Your conversation with them leaves you feeling drained, frustrated, or uncomfortable

The norm is feeling refreshed after talking to or spending time with a friend, not exhausted.

If the conversation always turns into them complaining about their problems, or you feeling drained, it may be time to evaluate if that person is a friend.

You are not yourself when around them since you are afraid of being judged or criticised

Fake friends will try to change your standards and morals. If this person is trying to convince you that their way of living or thinking is the only right choice, then it is time to reconsider if they care about your individuality.

Trying to be someone else is exhausting and stressful, so if this friend cannot accept who you are, then find new friends who will support the real you. If they always give negative criticism about everything from your hairstyle to how you speak or dress, then their friendship is not worth keeping.

A friend that is not supportive of you or your ideas is not a good friend

A friend who puts you down for having different opinions from their own will instil unnecessary doubt in yourself and your abilities.