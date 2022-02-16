5 Home remedies for under-eye bags

The skin around the eye is very thin and sensitive, which means it can quickly become dry, irritated, or show signs of fatigue.

Causes of eye-bags include:

Allergies. Inflammation from the eyes can cause redness and irritation leading to eye bags.

Aging skin. Like the rest of your face, this area will start to wrinkle as you age and fine lines will appear around the eyes.

Fatigue or lack of sleep. This will cause blood circulation to be reduced, which can lead to bags under the eyes.

Heredity. If your parents or grandparents have bags under their eyes, you may inherit the same trait.

Treatments that can help reduce the appearance of eye bags:

Laser surgery is a popular treatment for getting rid of dark circles and reducing inflammation around the eyes. This procedure uses a laser to destroy the uppermost layers of wrinkly skin in the under-eye region while also promoting new collagen growth.

Chemical peels are another common treatment for under-eye bags. They are performed by applying a solution to the skin that dissolves the wrinkled layer then heals itself with new skin cells.

Retinol creams can also be used as an effective remedy for eliminating dark circles around the eyes. Retinol is an over-the-counter treatment that is derived from vitamin A. It can decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by promoting new skin cell growth.

Fillers are a non-surgical treatment that can be used to reduce the appearance of under-eye bags. They are injected into the skin where they help plump up thin, wrinkly areas around the eyes.

Home remedies for eye bags

Teabags can aid in blood flow which helps shrink swollen tissues and temporarily eliminate puffy, dark circles around the eyes. Simply place two teabags in hot water for a few minutes, cool then press them gently over closed eyelids. Leave the tea bags on the eyelid for 20 minutes.

Cold compress works by reducing inflammation and promoting blood circulation around the eyes which helps decrease swelling, puffiness, and dark circles. This could be a cold, wet cloth or even rose water.

Cucumbers can be used as a home remedy for under-eye bags and dark circles because they contain natural ingredients that help lighten the skin, reduce puffiness, irritation, and combat inflammation. Simply cut cucumber slices then place them on closed eyelids. Cucumber, lemon juice mixture dipped in cotton or a make-up remover can help too.

Lifestyle changes that could prevent the appearance of eye bags

Hydrate. Drinking water is crucial for your entire body, including the skin around your eyes.

Sleeping habits are also very important to maintain healthy-looking skin around your eyes.

Avoid alcohol. Being a diuretic, alcohol can cause you to lose essential fluids around your eyes.

Perform eye exercises. Eye muscles are just like any other muscle in the body, so by strengthening them, they will appear more toned and less puffy.