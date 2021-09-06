Parenting 101: Old methods still gold

Today's parents have to deal with significantly more challenges than parents of previous generations. From globalization to the digital age, parents now worry more about what their children are exposed to, what cultures they choose to emulate and the kind of impact these will have on the children.

Don't fret, we remind you of the good old parenting techniques which can ensure you give your children the desired foundation.

Be a role model to your children

Children learn most things by watching their parents and other people. To be a role model to your kid, you must show good, empathetic behaviour, the kind that you would like to see them portray.

Show them your love and concern

If you love them, show them because this is what will give them confidence and assure them of your support. However, do not spoil them by ignoring their mistakes or not pointing out negative things.