Healthy ways to lose weight without working out

Working out is touted as one of the most important ways to lose weight. But creating a workout plan and sticking to it for the long term is not easy. Busy schedules, injuries, lethargy, among other things, make it difficult for people to stick to their workout routines.

However, not all hope is lost. There are other ways that you can lose weight, which do not include working out.

Watch what’s on your plate

Dieting demands almost as much effort and discipline as working out. The difference is that you can accommodate most dieting ideas within your busy schedule.

Dieting to lose weight is as much about what you eat as it is about what you don’t eat.

Foods to eat:

Fibers from whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts

Whole eggs

Beans and legumes

White meat, i.e., chicken and fish

Chili pepper

Coffee

What to avoid:

Processed foods, including white bread, and pastries

Sugary drinks including diet sodas

Commercial fruit juices (It is better to eat the whole fruit for fiber)

Ice cream, candy bars, and other snacks





Limit Your Portions

Many people assume they can overindulge just because they are eating healthy foods.

The white meats, nuts, whole grains, etc., are just as bad for your weight when consumed in large quantities.

One way to achieve this is to incorporate some vegetables in all your portions. The vegetables make you feel full while keeping your calorie intake down.

Also, replace your plates and cups with smaller ones. When using big utensils, your brain interprets normal portions as insufficient. Smaller utensils on the other hand make even little amounts of food appear normal and sufficient. You are also unlikely to go for a refill because your brain has already processed what you have eaten as enough.

Shelf food and snacks far from your reach

That bag of groundnuts, crisps, or chocolate you love snacking on could be the barrier between you and your weight-loss goal. As long as those snacks are within your reach, you will be tempted to reach for a bite. This includes healthy fruits too. Therefore, keep them away from places you spend most of your time.

If this doesn’t work for you, buy foodstuff in small portions that you can finish in one or two sittings. Sometimes just knowing there is some foodstuff somewhere in the house is all the temptation you need.

Replace your snacks with water

During the first few days of reducing snacks and food portions, you will likely start feeling hungry between meals.

Instead of reaching out for your favourite snacks, take water. It will make you feel full and help you wait for the next meal.

It is also easier to get full on small portions of food if you drink water just before a meal.

If you spend most of your day out of the house, consider carrying a bottle of water.

Conclusion

When starting your weight loss journey, it is important to pick a system that is effective and sustainable.

Working out daily for two hours for one week then go for two months without exercising, for example, is not effective.

When choosing alternative weight-loss plans, the principles are the same: Effective and sustainable. For instance, cutting down your food portions could be a challenge if you do menial work all day.