Child abductions in Kenya are rising. Here’s a safety toolkit for your child

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Teach your child to recite your phone number together with that of your spouse.
  • Equip your child with some basic knowledge of how to assess and detect danger, and how they can maneuver out of it.
  •  Caution your young one against wandering off to isolated places or speaking to strangers.

In May 2021, an 8-year-old girl who had been missing was found dead. The girl, identified as Shantel, had gone missing while playing in their Kitengela neighbourhood. Her parents filed a report with the police in Kitengela. Hours later, they received strange phone calls from people who demanded Sh. 300,000 before they could release the girl.

