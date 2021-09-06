Tested positive for Covid-19? Here's how to stay healthy

healthy food diet exercise
Staying healthy while sick from coronavirus is key.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Take vitamins
  • Eat healthy, balanced meals 
  • Get plenty of rest
  • Update your doctor on your meds
  • Avoid contact with others
  • Exercise
  • Maintain high levels of hygiene

Covid-19 has disrupted the lives of billions of people around the world.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.