Should you be taking all that sugar? It’s affecting your oral health

Harmful mouth bacteria enjoy your sweet tooth habits just like you do.

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Sugar stays on your teeth for a long time. If you do not brush, the bacteria will have time to break down that sugar and cause damage.
  • Most plaques form between teeth where toothbrush bristles can't reach easily. Floss regularly to prevent the accumulation of these plaques.
  • Saliva neutralises the acid, kills some of the harmful bacteria, and the enamel is constantly undergoing remineralisation.

It's no secret that sugar is bad for your teeth. Your parents kept you off sweets for a good reason. Sugar has been associated with tooth decay, cavities, plaque build-up, and other oral conditions. Why does sugar get most of the blame? We answer that question and offer some tips on how to protect your teeth from the harmful effects of sugar.

