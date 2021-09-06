List of KEPI vaccines from birth to 9 months

DPT, Hepatitis B and HIB vaccines are administered by injection on the outer part of the left thigh.

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • At birth: BCG (Bacillus Calmette–Guérin vaccine)
  • Week 6 and 10: Rotavirus vaccine (Rotarix)
  • Week 6, 10 and 14: Oral polio vaccine; DPT, Hepatitis B and HIB; Pneumococcal vaccine (PCV 10)
  • 6 months: Measles vaccine, Vitamin A
  • 9 months: Measles vaccine, Yellow Fever vaccine

After welcoming your newborn, there are certain immunisations that he or she will need within the first few months and years of life.

