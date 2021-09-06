Fever 101: What to do and when to call a doctor

baby feeling sick temperature doctor
baby feeling sick temperature

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • It is more important to watch how your child is behaving. If the baby is eating and sleeping well, and has occasional periods of playfulness, they probably do not need any treatment.

Fever is a common feature in babies. It is the first sign from a baby that something is wrong.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.