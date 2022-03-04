Is your kitchen safe for your child? Let’s find out

Use doorknob covers and door locks to prevent children from entering the kitchen.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Install and use safety latches and locks for cabinets and drawers in your kitchen.
  • Do not leave sharp objects such as knives on your counter edges because your child can easily reach them and injure themselves.
  • You can use large furniture in the kitchen to cover sockets. For example, you can place your fridge in front of your sockets.

The kitchen is the fulcrum of a home. It is where food is prepared, and where groceries and vegetables are stored. But as much as the kitchen is the most paramount room in a home, it can also be the source of hazards, especially when there are small children at home. In Kenya, child burns are most common among children aged five years and below. They mainly occur in the kitchen.

The big talk: How to handle your child's sex and reproduction questions
Modeling and action: How to teach your child to stand up for their rights

