Child safety when with pets: Preventing attacks and 4 things to do when attacked

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • According to estimates by the World Veterinary Association, there are over 60,000 dog bites globally. Kenya accounts for over 10,000 cases annually.
  • If you have pets, it is important to have a vaccination schedule.
  • Pets need a free space away from kids where they can retreat to.

In September 2017, a two-year-old boy was mauled to death by six dogs in Nyeri. The boy was playing in his grandfather’s home when the dogs from a neighbouring compound attacked him.

Previous article

5 ways a teenager can build self-esteem
Next article

Hormonal and physical changes in teenage girls

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.