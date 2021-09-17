Get cosy with these sleep-inducing beverages

If you are struggling with insomnia, it can be challenging to find a way to get comfortable and drift off to sleep. Not only can a good night's sleep help improve mood and mental clarity, but it also improves physical health. Fortunately, these eight beverages can enhance the quality of sleep and duration.

Chamomile tea

This tea is an excellent option for improving sleep quality. It is recommended to drink chamomile tea in the evening because it contains compounds that help promote relaxation and improve your mood. Its compounds stimulate serotonin production, which acts as a neurotransmitter helping you feel relaxed throughout your body by inducing sleepiness. You can sweeten the beverage with honey or any other add-ons.

Lavender tea

Lavender is a natural sleep aid that can be enjoyed before bed. It works by helping the body relax and fall into a state of calmness, making it easier to drift off into slumber. The relaxing effect is created from the oil produced in the lavender plant.

It has been known to make people feel more at ease and relaxed, which helps them fall asleep fast. From tea leaves or flower essence topically applied as an oil form for massages, lavenders soothe our senses from head-to-toe, providing relief. So have a cup of lavender tea, especially during those tough nights where nothing else seems to help.

Valerian root

This herb can be taken as either a supplement or brewed as a tea. It helps improve sleep quality, especially in individuals who have anxiety or stress. In addition, Valerian root has soothing properties that help calm the nervous system and induce a relaxed state.

Almond milk

Almond milk contains high amounts of magnesium which helps to relax muscles in order to induce sleepiness. This prevents feeling restless at night while preventing muscle cramps that may wake you from sleep.

Magnolia bark tea

The smell of magnolia bark tea envelops the room and releases a light aroma. Close your eyes and breathe in to reap all of its benefits. As you drink down this delicious beverage before bedtime, notice how calmness washes over you with each sip until sleep comes. This herb may help calm the nervous system and promote more restful sleep cycles.

Magnolia bark is an excellent alternative when you cannot get off the caffeine train or want something milder than valerian root that's still effective at easing stress-related insomnia. In addition to its calming properties, it also has antioxidant qualities with antihistamine effects which make it helpful if you have allergies.

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea is another excellent herb for promoting sleep. It is known to help reduce the time it takes to fall asleep and improve the quality of sleep throughout the night. The relaxing effect on muscles helps induce a calming sensation that makes it easier to drift off into slumberland.

Make your peppermint tea by steeping a few teaspoons of dried leaves or few leaves of fresh mint in boiled water for about five minutes.

Milk

Milk contains a blend of amino acids, proteins, and fats, making it an excellent choice for those struggling to fall asleep. These nutrients help increase tryptophan levels in the brain, which allows serotonin production and melatonin release. Milk is also high in calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D, which contribute to healthy sleep patterns.

If you are lactose intolerant, almond or soy milk can also do the trick.

Adding honey to milk improves the sweetness and promotes sleep.

A teaspoon of nutmeg can be added to milk to give it a spicy taste. The calming properties of nutmeg will help you relax further and fall asleep faster.

Decaffeinated green tea