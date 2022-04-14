A step by step guide to the gentlemen's facial scrub

A facial scrub is not only good for exfoliating the outermost layer of your skin, it can also work as acne treatment or have other benefits that will help you maintain your youthful looks.

Benefits of scrubbing the face

Tightens pores.

Exfoliates dead skin cells naturally without the use of harsh chemicals

Increases blood circulation and stimulates the lymphatic system, which removes toxins from your face.

Reduces wrinkles because it removes fine lines caused by dryness or excessive sun exposure.

Prevents acne because it helps remove excess oils and opens clogged pores that are breeding grounds for bacteria.

It helps to brighten and even out your skin tone.

Increases collagen production which will make the skin more elastic and prevent sagging or wrinkles.

It helps to reduce redness caused by rosacea, sunburn, dry patches of skin, or irritation from shaving.

Steps to follow when scrubbing to reap the most benefits

Cleanse your face before you apply the scrub

Wash with a gentle cleanser that will not irritate or dry the skin further. Avoid harsh ingredients because they could cause redness, flakiness, and possibly worse acne.

Use lukewarm water during cleansing so as not to strip natural oils from the skin.

After cleansing, pat your face dry using a clean towel or washcloth that is absorbent enough to soak up all the excess water.

Put a sizeable amount of the facial scrub in the palm of your hand.

Depending on the type of scrub you are using, it should be enough to spread over your face and neck. Next, rub your hands together to spread the scrub evenly and make sure it covers as much of your face as possible.

If you are using a facial exfoliating brush, use it gently because it can damage skin tissue and cause redness or flakiness.

Exfoliate gently

In a circular motion, gently rub your face and neck with the pads of your fingers for about 10 seconds.

Do not scrub vigorously because it will cause irritation, redness, flakiness, or damage skin tissue.

Be cautious when scrubbing around the eyes and mouth, because the areas have thin skin that can be damaged easily.

Also, avoid any open pimples because scrubbing will irritate these breakouts, and worsen them.

Do not forget the neck area in your exfoliation. It can easily get neglected but is just as crucial to keep it clean and free of dead skin cells.

Rinse

When you are done scrubbing, rinse your face with lukewarm water to remove the facial scrub and grime.

Pat dry with a clean towel or washcloth that is absorbent but not rough against the skin to avoid irritation or damage.

Moisturise

After rinsing the scrub, apply a good moisturiser that will not irritate or dry the skin.

Use a moisturiser designed for men and suitable for your skin type.

Steaming ( optional)

This procedure is commonly done before exfoliation. Steaming helps loosen up dirt and oil that may be trapped in pores. It also prepares the skin for exfoliation by softening it.