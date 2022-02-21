Homemade face scrubs for oily skin: 6 Gentle exfoliating recipes

Lemon juice has astringent properties that help tighten pores, reduce excess oil, and close pores.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • These DIY recipes are easy to prepare and have unique benefits.

  • Whether you want something refreshing, energising, or natural on your skin, there is a scrub for every skincare need.

If you have oily skin, the search for ways to minimise oil production on your face is probably one of your main preoccupations in life.

