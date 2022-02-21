Homemade face scrubs for oily skin: 6 Gentle exfoliating recipes

If you have oily skin, the search for ways to minimise oil production on your face is probably one of your main preoccupations in life.

The good news is that there are home remedies and natural ingredients which can help reduce oil production on your face without drying it.

Below are some DIY facial scrubs that are good for your skin.

Requirements

Mixer or a blender

Microwave

Bowl

Oatmeal scrub

Benefits:

Reduces the appearance of blackheads and acne.

Help reduce oil production on your face.

It leaves your face smooth and soft.

How to make it:

Mix one tablespoon of oatmeal, one tablespoon of honey, and one tablespoon of yogurt or rose water.

How to use it:

Use this scrub twice a week. Apply the paste on your face and scrub gently in a circular motion for about 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing off. Remember that scrubbing excessively will strip off the necessary oils from your skin.

Cucumber scrub

Benefits:

Cucumber helps tone your face.

It is known to have anti-inflammatory properties, which help soothe skin irritations caused by acne.

It has a mild astringent property that brightens the skin and tightens pores, thus reducing oil production on your face.

How to make it:

Take a small slice of cucumber and blend it in your mixer.

How to use it:

Apply the paste on your face, massage for about 3 minutes, then rinse off with cool water.

Sugar and honey scrub

Benefits:

This mixture minimises the appearance of pores.

The sugar acts as an exfoliant, while honey has anti-bacterial properties, which helps treat acne and clear out blackheads.

How to make it:

Mix 1 tablespoon of brown sugar with one tablespoon each of honey and lemon juice (optional).

How to use it:

Apply the mixture as a scrub on your face and neck as you would any other scrub. Massage gently for about 5 minutes, then rinse off with cold water.

Coffee Scrub

Benefits:

Refreshing and energising, coffee is good for the complexion and also helps reduce pore size.

Relieves redness and minimises the appearance of blemishes.

How to make it:

Mix 1 tablespoon of coffee grounds and yoghurt in a small bowl.

How to use it:

Apply the mixture and massage gently in circular motions for about 3 minutes. Rinse off with cold water and pat dry. Do this once or twice a week.

Lemon juice and salt scrub

Benefits:

Lemon juice has astringent properties that help tighten pores, reduce excess oil, and close pores.

Lemon also has antioxidants and vitamin C, which prevent skin damage and improve the quality of your complexion.

Salt is a natural exfoliant, which eliminates dead cells from the top layers of your skin. It also minimises the appearance of blackheads and reduces oil production on the face.

How to make it:

Mix one tablespoon each of lemon juice and sea salt. You can add an egg white for an extra tightening effect.

How to use it:

Apply the mixture on your face, massage for about 2-3 minutes, then rinse off with cold water. Pat, dry your face gently. Apply oil-free moisturiser. Do this once or twice a week.

Tomato and sugar scrub

Benefits:

Exfoliates dead skin cells, leaving your face soft and smooth.

Tomatoes also have antioxidants, which help protect skin cells from damage. These nutrients also work to prevent acne and blemishes.

How to make it:

Mix one tablespoon each of tomato juice and sugar in a small bowl.

How to use it: