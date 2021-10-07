Oily skin care routine: Tips and tricks

Oily skin can make you feel like your skin is constantly dirty and oily. The excess oil on your face is a result of overactive sebaceous glands which produce oil for lubrication, and to protect your skin from drying.

One way around this issue is to use an exfoliant or scrub at least once a week to remove dead skin cells and debris from your pores, to prevent them from clogging up.

In addition to the daily cleansing, toning, and moisturising, there are additional steps that will help to keep your skin balanced, reduce breakouts, and maintain your oily skin looking healthy.

Cleanse

The first thing to do is cleanse the face with a gentle, non-drying cleanser that will not strip it of natural oils or irritate sensitive skin. Next, use an oil-free, non-comedogenic (will not clog pores) cleanser that will remove excess sebum and makeup without leaving your skin feeling tight or dry.

If you wear heavy eye makeup, use a separate makeup remover before cleansing with facial soap. You can also opt for an exfoliating face cleanser, which can help remove dead skin cells and excess oil on the surface of your face.

Tone

After cleansing, use a toner to cleanse any remaining impurities from pores and restore pH balance. A good toner is meant to tighten open pores, constrict facial capillaries, and control oil production.

This can help prevent future breakouts by reducing the chances of bacteria entering pores after cleansing, as well as reducing existing redness or irritation.

Treat

If you feel like your skin is too oily or prone to breakouts, consider using a treatment product that will control sebum production and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores. These products usually contain ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide (BPO) and sulphur, which help regulate oil flow within the roots of the hair, preventing sebum from reaching the skin's surface. In addition, the active ingredients help to dry the excess oil within pores and reduce inflammation around existing acne lesions.

Moisturise

The final step in your regular oily or combination skincare routine is moisturising. You should apply a non-comedogenic (non-pore clogging) moisturiser that is lightweight and oil-free. Look for a water-based product that will help to reduce the chances of acne flare-ups caused by excess oils mixing with other products in your routine.

Skincare tips