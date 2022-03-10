8 Ways to keep your eyes healthy: easy eye care routine

Eyecare is a precious and fragile commodity that is often overlooked.

Here are eight tips to keep your eyes healthy

Wear sunglasses

UV radiation is one of the leading causes of blindness and cataracts. Sunglasses help to protect your eyes from the sun's harmful rays. Get sunglasses that block out 99-100% of UVA and UVB. Additionally, wear protective glasses if you are on your computer most of the time. They help reduce eye fatigue and protect your eyes from the blue light emitted from screens.

Regularly get your eyes tested

Over time, a lot can change with your eyesight. It’s essential to have them checked regularly by a doctor. This will help to catch any potential problems early on.

Eat a healthy diet

Eating nutritious food helps keep your whole body healthy, including your eyes. Make sure to include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet as they are packed with antioxidants which help protect the eyes from damage.

Essential nutrients for eye care include

Vitamin A

Omega-3 fatty acids

Zinc

Lutein and Zeaxanthin. Available in foods such as carrots, spinach, salmon, and eggs.

Vitamin E and C

Limit screen time

Too much screen time can be damaging to your eyesight. Try to take breaks every 20 minutes or so and look away from the screen, into a distance. Staring at the screen for long causes eye strain and can lead to vision problems.

Quit smoking

Smoking increases your risk of developing cataracts, macular degeneration, and other eye diseases. In addition, smoking can lead to vision loss in severe cases.

Exercise

Eyesight is greatly improved when your body gets regular physical activity. Exercising helps to improve blood flow which brings more oxygen and nutrients to the optic nerves and retina, which helps them to stay healthy.

Get plenty of sleep

Eyes are susceptible organs so it is important to make sure they rest by sleeping. It is recommended that you get at least seven hours of high-quality sleep each night to keep your body healthy. If you have trouble sleeping, practice relaxation techniques.

Practice good hygiene

Wash your hands regularly to avoid getting eye infections. Your tear ducts also need good hygiene because they help wash the eyes every day. Keeping them clean will reduce irritation and redness. Throw away old makeup, especially eye makeup, and use clean makeup. Use mild products to clean the face.

Why do you need an eye care routine?

An eye care routine helps to maintain good eye health. Just like you brush your teeth and wash your face, it is essential to take care of your eyes.

The risk of the following eye infections/ diseases can be reduced with proper eye care:

Cataracts- not wearing sunglasses and exposing your eyes to UV radiation can cause this.

Glaucoma- damage to the optic nerve due to lack of blood flow is a significant factor in glaucoma.