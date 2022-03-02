Finding the perfect dermatologist: where and how to look

Be sure to ask the doctor what their availability is like.

Be sure to ask the doctor what their availability is like, especially if you have a condition requiring immediate medical attention to prevent further damage.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • When it comes to finding the perfect dermatologist for you, the bottom line is knowing what kind of skin conditions they specialise in, how long they've been practicing, and if their facility has received any complaints or concerns from other patients.

  • As you begin your search for the perfect dermatologist, keep an open mind about what kind of doctor will work best for your specific needs.

Dermatologists are medical doctors who treat skin problems. The most common skin conditions include acne, psoriasis, and warts.

Previous article

Is it possible for former spouses to be good friends?
Next article

Characteristics of partners who are more likely to cheat

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.