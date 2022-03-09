The ABC of growing a stylish beard

Beards are all the rage right now. Men are choosing to grow beards, and for a good reason – they look great!

There are many home remedies for natural beard growth that can help you attain the look you want. Whether you are starting or want to grow the volume of your beard, these tips can help.

Healthy diet

One of the best ways to promote natural beard growth is to eat a healthy diet. Vitamins and minerals are essential for hair growth, get plenty of them in your diet. Other essential foods include salmon, nuts, avocados, and sweet potatoes, which promote healthy hair growth.

Additionally, drink plenty of water to keep your skin and hair hydrated. Nutrient deficiency weakens hair follicles and triggers hair loss.

Massage your beard

Another great way to promote natural beard growth is to massage your beard daily. This will increase the blood flow to the hair follicles which will stimulate hair growth. Massage your beard in a circular motion, using your fingers or a brush.

You can also use hair oils to massage your beard. Oils like coconut and jojoba keep your beard healthy and hydrated. However, only use a few drops, too much oil can make your beard look greasy.

Exfoliate your skin

Dead skin cells can clog hair follicles and prevent hair from growing. Exfoliate your skin once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and promote healthy hair growth. You can use a facial scrub, loofah, or brush to exfoliate your skin.

When you exfoliate your skin, use gentle circular motions and avoid scrubbing too hard. This will help keep your skin healthy and prevent irritation.

You can make homemade scrubs using ingredients like coffee grounds, sugar, and olive oil.

Beard mask

A beard mask is a thick paste you apply to your beard and leave for several minutes. It contains ingredients like essential oils, vitamins, and minerals beneficial for hair growth.

Beard masks are available at most drugstores or online. You can also make your beard mask using ingredients like honey, egg yolks, and avocado.