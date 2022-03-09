The ABC of growing a stylish beard

Oils like coconut and jojoba keep your beard healthy and hydrated.

Oils like coconut and jojoba keep your beard healthy and hydrated.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • If you are looking for tips for growing a beard naturally, these home remedies can help.
  • Eat a healthy diet, drink plenty of water, massage your beard daily, and exfoliate your skin to promote healthy hair growth.
  • If you are having difficulty growing a beard, talk to your doctor or dermatologist to see if there may be underlying factors that are affecting your hair growth.


Beards are all the rage right now. Men are choosing to grow beards, and for a good reason – they look great!

Previous article

How to define roles and responsibilities in your relationship
Next article

Ingrown hairs in men: Prevention, care and treatment

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.