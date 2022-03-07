Ingrown hairs in men: Prevention, care and treatment

Wash the area with a mild cleanser to remove dirt, oil, or sweat.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • The easiest way to deal with ingrown hair is by taking time to prepare before shaving. 
  • If you already have an ingrown hair, use a warm compress if it feels itchy.
  • Hydrocortisone cream may also reduce inflammation. See a doctor if the ingrown hair becomes infected. 


Ingrown hairs curl and grow back into the skin instead of growing above the surface. They are often accompanied by inflammation, redness, and pus. In addition, ingrown hairs can be a real pain, both literally and figuratively. In men, they often occur after shaving and can cause considerable discomfort, not to mention the unsightly appearance.

