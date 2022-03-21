Beard care routine: How to grow, maintain, and take care of your beard

A well-groomed beard can add character and masculinity to a man's face. If you are looking to grow a beard, or you already have one and want to learn how to take care of it, read on.

The primary products for grooming

Quality beard brush and comb – You're going to need a good brush if you want to keep your beard looking neat and tidy. A boar's hairbrush is ideal because it will distribute the natural oils of your skin throughout your beard. It is also suitable for moisturising and cleansing. A beard comb will help keep all those stray hairs in place and give it a neat appearance.

Beard oil – Beard oil is a must-have for any man with a beard. It not only makes your beard look better but also healthy by keeping the skin underneath moisturised. Best oils for beard growth include sunflower oil, castor, jojoba, argan, and avocado oil.

Beard balm – Beard balm is an excellent product to use if you have a medium or long beard. It helps keep your beard in place and gives it a nice shine. In addition, it also contains moisturising ingredients that will keep your beard healthy.

Beard shampoo and conditioner – Wash your beard with shampoo and conditioner. This will keep the skin underneath clean and healthy and prevent dandruff from forming.

Beard trimmer – Trim the hairs that are too long so that they do not look like they are growing out of control. There are many types of trimmers available, choose one best suited for your needs.

Beard care routine

Brush the beard daily – Brushing the beard is one of the most important parts of a good grooming routine. It helps to exfoliate any dead skin cells on your face and promotes circulation in order to keep your hair looking healthy.

Trim the beard – After brushing the beard, it's time to trim it. First, cut the hairs that are too long and make sure everything is even. This can be done every two weeks or more, depending on how fast your beard grows. Trimming can be done at home or at a barber's shop.

Cleansing – Wash your beard at least twice to three times a week with shampoo. This will help prevent dandruff from forming. Avoid over washing as it strips away the natural oils of your skin and beard.

Deep condition the beard – Once a week, use a deep conditioner on your beard. Leave it in for about 20 minutes, and then rinse off with warm water.

Apply beard oil – Apply a few drops of beard oil to your hands and massage it into the beard, make sure you get to the skin underneath. This will help keep the beard moisturised and healthy.

Apply beard balm – If you have a medium or long beard, apply beard balm. This will help keep it in place and give it a nice shine.