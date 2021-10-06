Man jailed for 15 years for defiling neighbour’s child

A 12-year-old girl who was defiled by her father last year. In Isiolo, a man was last  Friday jailed for 15 years after he was found guilty of defiling his friend’s 12-year-old daughter.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • An Isiolo Court has sentenced a man to 15 years after he was found guilty of defiling his friend’s 12-year-old daughter.
  • A medical report on the girl prepared at Isiolo Referral Hospital revealed a broken hymen and three-day-old genital injuries.


