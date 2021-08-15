Police in Kirinyaga arrest man accused of defiling girl, 14

Police in Kirinyaga County on Sunday arrested a man accused of defiling a fourteen-year-old girl in Kiamutugu village.

The suspect, who was apprehended when police raided his home following a tip-off by the public, is being locked up at the Kianyaga Police Station awaiting to be arraigned in court tomorrow.

According to the Kirinyaga East deputy police boss, Patrick Nyaanga, the suspect lured the girl, sexually abused her and warned her of dire consequences if she informs anyone.

However, the minor narrated her ordeal to her parents who then reported the matter to the police.

The suspect was arrested in the wake of the government's stern warning to culprits defiling school girls in the county.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho directed County Commissioner Jim Njoka to ensure that criminals who are destroying girls' lives are brought to book.

Speaking on Friday in Ngaaru Girls' Secondary School in Kirinyaga Central, the PS also sounded a stern warning to drug dealers against sneaking into schools to peddle hard drugs to students.